Mandi incident: Strengthen officers’ security, Himachal government urged

After the recent attack on Mandi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) during a surprise inspection to check illegal mining on the banks of Beas, the Himachal Pradesh IAS Officers’ Association has urged the state government to strengthen security measures for officers engaged in law and order duties, including PSOs for SDMs. The police have arrested one individual for allegedly attacking the SDM while the latter was out for a surprise inspection to check illegal mining on the banks of Beas. (HT File)

The body in a statement, while condemning the attack on Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur, said this brazen act of violence against a public servant performing his lawful duties is not only an attack on an individual but also a challenge to the law and order authorities.

The police have arrested one individual for allegedly attacking the SDM while the latter was out for a surprise inspection to check illegal mining on the banks of Beas. Six others have also joined the investigation over the attack that occurred late on Monday.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow officer and request authorities to take swift and exemplary action against the perpetrators. It is imperative that such elements are dealt with strictly to ensure that officers discharging their duties fearlessly in public interest are protected from any form of intimidation or harm,” the body said in a statement.

During the incident on Monday, Om Kant Thakur, a 2020-batch IAS officer, sustained injuries on his face in the incident in Bindravani area and was rushed to the local civil hospital. He was discharged after preliminary treatment. Reports said the SDM’s tooth was broken in the attack.

Meanwhile, police officials on Wednesday said that they are investigating if there is any link between the accused who attacked the SDM and the individuals who were mining when SDM visited the spot. Nothing has been verified yet.