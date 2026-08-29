Mandi’s drinking water, sewerage system to go hi-tech with mobile app: Dy CM

Jal shakti department will launch the Him Jaldoot Mandi mobile app in September to make the drinking water and sewerage system in Mandi city hi-tech. The app will also provide consumers with the water supply schedule and current status for their respective areas. (HT Photo for representation)

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of jal shakti department, said on Friday that the state government is continuously promoting new technologies and digital platforms to provide clean and quality drinking water to the people and make the water supply system more transparent and accountable.

The app will digitally connect around 10,900 consumers across all 13 wards of the Mandi municipal corporation.

While reviewing various new and upgraded schemes of the jal shakti department with senior departmental officials in Mandi, Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government is focusing on providing quality drinking water while ensuring transparency, accountability and prompt grievance redressal in the water supply system.

He said effective use of technology can provide better services to the public while also making the functioning of the department more efficient.

He said the Him Jaldoot Mandi app will be fully implemented after the monsoon season. Through the app, consumers will be able to access information and services related to water supply, water quality, leakage, sewerage and complaints on a single platform.

The deputy CM said the objective of digital technology is not merely to put the complaint mechanism online, but to make the entire water supply system consumer-centric and accountable. The system being implemented in Mandi could serve as a useful model for other parts of the state in the future.

Live status of water quality

Agnihotri said one of the most important features of the app would be the live status of drinking water quality. Consumers will be able to check the chlorine level, pH value and turbidity of the water from their homes. This will help monitor drinking water quality and enable consumers to easily access information about the quality of water available in their area.

Water supply schedule

The app will also provide consumers with the water supply schedule and current status for their respective areas. Important updates and necessary information related to water supply will be sent to consumers through mobile notifications.

Geo-tagging for quick resolution of complaints

Agnihotri said that in case of a broken water pipeline, leakage or sewerage-related problem, consumers will be able to register complaints through the app by uploading photographs along with the geo-tagged location.

This will enable departmental employees to identify the exact location of the problem, allowing the concerned jal rakshak (water supply worker) to reach the spot and resolve the complaint or issue.

Consumers will also be able to track the live status of their complaints, including the action taken for redressal and the stage at which the resolution process has reached. This will increase transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Online monitoring of jal rakshaks

A special system has been incorporated into the app to monitor the water supply network. Senior officials will be able to check online the availability of water in the concerned tanks. When a jal rakshak reaches a sluice valve to supply water, the app will automatically verify the geo-location of both the worker and the concerned valve.

If the jal rakshak is not present at the designated sluice valve location, the app will not allow the valve-opening status to be recorded. Once the valve is opened, consumers in the concerned area will receive a notification on their mobile phones informing them that the water supply has been released.

General public can also register complaints

Another important feature of the app is that it can be used not only by registered consumers but also by the general public as ‘guest users’. Any citizen can register a complaint through the app regarding water wastage, pipeline leakage or sewerage-related problems on roads or public places, along with photographs and the location of the issue.