Mann calls for final push to eradicate drug menace

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Punjab’s anti-drug drive – ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ – has entered its final phase and called for a decisive final push to completely eradicate the menace from the state. Directs police to intensify ground-level action against drug sellers, suppliers, and smugglers during a campaign review meeting. (@BhagwantMann X)

Reviewing the campaign at a meeting, the CM directed the police to intensify ground-level action against drug sellers, suppliers and smugglers while working closely with the public, asserting that the fight has now moved beyond the police force to become a people’s movement, with a 41% rise in feedback from village defence committees (VDCs) reflecting growing public participation.

He held a virtual interaction with deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, commissioners of police and IGPs / DIGs from across the state.

He said it’s imperative to build a Punjab where the younger generation can live free from the scourge of drugs. He said the government will not rest until drugs are completely eradicated from Punjab.

The CM said that 14,846 village defence committees are currently active across Punjab, comprising 74,230 active members.

He pointed out that feedback from VDCs against drugs has increased by 41% across the state, reflecting growing public involvement in the campaign. He said that complaints received through VDCs are being followed up by the police and strict action is being initiated against drug smugglers.

“Since January this year, 4,129 FIRs have been registered and 5,589 drug smugglers have been arrested on the basis of complaints received from VDCs,” he said.

The CM said that the entire system of reporting drug-related activities should be made simple and accessible so that genuine complaints can be registered without hesitation and prompt action can be taken against drug smugglers.

He asked senior police officers to maintain close coordination with VDC members and other grassroots stakeholders and ensure that the feedback mechanism becomes more effective, transparent and result-oriented.

He announced that he would personally hold meetings with station house officers to review the anti-drug campaign at the police-station level and intensify the ongoing war against drugs. He directed officers to maintain continuous coordination between the civil administration, police, VDCs and citizens so that the anti-drug campaign becomes a sustained mass movement.

264 arrested on Day 238 of anti-gangster drive

Chandigarh As the war against gangsters campaign entered its 238th day, the Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted 583 raids at identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters leading to arrest of 264 persons alongwith seizure of nine weapons, taking the total arrests to 70,954 since the launch of the campaign. A state police press release stated this. Preventive action has been taken against 162 persons. Police teams have also arrested seven proclaimed offenders during the operation.

The police teams have continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 563rd day with 94 drug smugglers arrested on Tuesday and recovered 9.8 kg heroin, 5 kg opium, 9 kg poppy husk, 313 intoxicant pills and ₹6,720 drug money from their possession.