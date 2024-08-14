Man’s half-naked, decomposing body found tied to tree: Ludhiana Police

Panic gripped Karabara road area on Tuesday after locals found a half-naked body of an unidentified man tied with to trunk of a tree in a vacant plot, officials said. Panic gripped Karabara road area on Tuesday after locals found a half-naked body of an unidentified man tied with to trunk of a tree in a vacant plot, officials said. (HT File)

According to police, the body was tied to the tree from the neck using a piece of cloth and the victim’s hands were tied with wire of a mobile phone charger. After being informed, the Daresi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused and are investigating to find any clues. The body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem and the police made announcements in the surrounding areas to ask for help in the identification of the deceased.

Daresi station house officer (SHO) Avtar Singhsaid they received information about the body lying in a vacant plot near a filling station. He said the victim was wearing a black t-shirt and the body was decomposing, which led the police to believe that the deceased was murdered at least five days ago.

The inspector added that it is suspected that the man was murdered because of a rivalry by some acquaintance.

He added that the police did not find the victim’ clothes on the spot and it was possible that he was murdered somewhere else, and the assailants then dumped the body in the plot.

A case under sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 62 (general provision for attempt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified accused. He said the police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot from where the body was recovered.