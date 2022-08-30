Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5

A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms.

Moose Wala’s family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- ‘Jaandi Vaar’- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.

On August 26, Salim Merchant, through his social media page, had announced that the song featuring Moose Wala and Afsana Khan will be released on September 2. In the video message, Merchant had said that “Sidhu might not be with us today but the song is a tribute to the singer.”

Later, a post was uploaded on the singer’s father Balkaur Singh’s social media page that the release was not authorised by the family and “Moose Wala’s parents would be very pleased to meet you soon and discuss this project.”

However, Salim, in a video message on Monday, announced that the release of the song has been deferred and a new date will be announced after discussion with the singer’s family.

Merchant in a video message on Monday said that three days ago he had announced to release of Jandi Vaar’ featuring Moose Wala and Afsana Khan on September 2. “The release of the song will be incomplete without the blessings of Sidhu’s mother and father. They want us to delay the release, so now after discussing with them the new release date of the song will be announced. This song was recorded with the consent of Sidhu in which he collaborated with us,” he said.

