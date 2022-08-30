Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
Moose Wala’s family had moved the Mansa court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of posthumous second song- ‘Jaandi Vaar’- on media platforms
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms.
Moose Wala’s family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- ‘Jaandi Vaar’- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
On August 26, Salim Merchant, through his social media page, had announced that the song featuring Moose Wala and Afsana Khan will be released on September 2. In the video message, Merchant had said that “Sidhu might not be with us today but the song is a tribute to the singer.”
Later, a post was uploaded on the singer’s father Balkaur Singh’s social media page that the release was not authorised by the family and “Moose Wala’s parents would be very pleased to meet you soon and discuss this project.”
However, Salim, in a video message on Monday, announced that the release of the song has been deferred and a new date will be announced after discussion with the singer’s family.
Merchant in a video message on Monday said that three days ago he had announced to release of Jandi Vaar’ featuring Moose Wala and Afsana Khan on September 2. “The release of the song will be incomplete without the blessings of Sidhu’s mother and father. They want us to delay the release, so now after discussing with them the new release date of the song will be announced. This song was recorded with the consent of Sidhu in which he collaborated with us,” he said.
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
