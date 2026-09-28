Masked man opens fire at 28-year-old man in Abohar

A masked man allegedly opened fire at a 28-year-old man outside the Shri Valmiki Temple in Abohar’s Sant Nagar on Saturday afternoon, leaving him critically injured, police said. Police said all possible angles, including the circumstances surrounding the victim and his brother, are being investigated. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the victim, Ajay, son of Raj Kumar, was standing outside the temple when the accused allegedly fired two rounds at him. One bullet struck him in the chest. The attacker reportedly fled the spot on foot through nearby lanes, police said.

Ajay was rushed to Civil Hospital, Abohar, where he received preliminary treatment before being referred to the medical college hospital in Faridkot in view of his critical condition.

Police said the victim was not in a condition to give his statement. Teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning eyewitnesses to identify the attacker, they said.

Police are also probing possible personal or criminal rivalry. Ajay’s brother Akash had recently contested the Abohar municipal corporation election on a BJP ticket. Police said all possible angles, including the circumstances surrounding the victim and his brother, are being investigated.

When contacted, SSP Fazilka Gagan Ajit Singh termed the incident a result of an old rivalry between two groups. “We have identified all the accused and soon they will be apprehended while a case is being registered,” the SSP said.