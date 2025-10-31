Masked men rob jewellery shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area

In a brazen daylight robbery, three masked men looted cash and ornaments worth lakhs from a jewellery shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area on Thursday morning. The robbery captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area. (Sourced)

Voice-enabled closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the shop, ‘Vijay Jewellers’, showed the robbers barging in at 10.49 am, smashing the glass display counters with a sword and hurriedly filling their bag with the ornaments. As the shop owner cried for help in panic, one of them brandished a pistol at him while the other forced him to surrender the cash available in the shop, before fleeing. The whole crime was executed within a matter of three minutes.

According to the shop owner, the men had made off with ₹2 lakh cash and ornaments worth several lakhs.

A police official said their teams have collected the digital evidence from the shop and are also tracking CCTVs from the area to trace the accused.