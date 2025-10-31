Edit Profile
    Masked men rob jewellery shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area

    The whole crime was executed within a matter of three minutes; according to the shop owner, the men had made off with ornaments worth 2 lakh.

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
    In a brazen daylight robbery, three masked men looted cash and ornaments worth lakhs from a jewellery shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area on Thursday morning.

    The robbery captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop in Jalandhar’s Bhargav Camp area. (Sourced)
    The robbery captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the shop in Jalandhar's Bhargav Camp area. (Sourced)

    Voice-enabled closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the shop, ‘Vijay Jewellers’, showed the robbers barging in at 10.49 am, smashing the glass display counters with a sword and hurriedly filling their bag with the ornaments. As the shop owner cried for help in panic, one of them brandished a pistol at him while the other forced him to surrender the cash available in the shop, before fleeing. The whole crime was executed within a matter of three minutes.

    According to the shop owner, the men had made off with 2 lakh cash and ornaments worth several lakhs.

    A police official said their teams have collected the digital evidence from the shop and are also tracking CCTVs from the area to trace the accused.

