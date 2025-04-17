Masked robbers loot jewellery, 80k at gunpoint in Zirakpur

In a shocking incident, four robbers looted ₹80,000 in cash and silver ornaments at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in Zirakpur’s busy Shiva Enclave in broad daylight on Wednesday. The dramatic armed robbery was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the shop, located in Shiva Enclave, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The incident triggered panic in the area as this is the second brazen loot in the past six months in the locality. In August 2024, miscreants had entered a shop and robbed a female shopkeeper of her gold chain and earrings, causing her injuries.

In the latest incident of lawlessness, the four armed and masked robbers reached the shop on two bikes around 3.15 pm.

The crime was captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, Guddu Di Hatti.

While two of them remained outside, the other entered the shop and held the owner captive at gunpoint.

While one of the turbaned men was seen pointing a gun at the shop owner Saurav Kumar and threatening to kill him, the other miscreant collected the cash and the silver ornaments.

Pleading not ton kill him, Kumar himself was seen handing over the jewellery trays to the robbers.

After the accused fled the spot, he raised an alarm following which the near by shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot.

The onlookers informed the police control room following which Zirakpur police along with senior police officers including Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek, SP Rural Manpreet Singh and DSP Jaspinder Singh Gill visited the spot. Mohali CIA teams also reached the spot and started investigation.

Shop owner Saurav Kumar of Pabhat in Zirakpur, said, “I am in shock and grateful to the God that I got saved. One of them wanted to shoot me but the other person stopped him and they fled with the cash and jewellery”, Kumar said.

SSP assured the public that the police would soon crack the case and arrest the accused.

“After receiving the information, our multiple teams immediately swung into action and have started tracing the accused. We will register an FIR and soon nab them”, SSP said. He further the residents to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.