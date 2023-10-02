News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Matka Chowk mishap: Auto driver who claimed Mohali dentist’s life arrested

Matka Chowk mishap: Auto driver who claimed Mohali dentist’s life arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2023 08:48 AM IST

A CCTV video of the early morning collision had shown Sonu’s auto ploughing into the two cyclists after veering into the left side of the road

The auto-rickshaw driver, who had struck two cyclists near Matka Chowk on September 11, leaving one of them dead, has been re-arrested by the police.

The auto-rickshaw had overturned and fallen over the dentist. Eight passengers in the auto-rickshaw had also suffered injuries. (Getty Images)
The auto-rickshaw had overturned and fallen over the dentist. Eight passengers in the auto-rickshaw had also suffered injuries. (Getty Images)

The accused, Sonu, 22, of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, was previously booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (act so rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station. He was arrested right after the accident, but released on bail.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Following the death of one of the cyclists, Dr Lakhwinder Singh, 48, a Mohali-based dentist, on Friday, police added Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, a non-bailable offence, to the FIR, and arrested Sonu again.

According to police, he will be produced before a duty magistrate on Monday.

A CCTV video of the early morning collision had shown Sonu’s auto ploughing into the two cyclists after veering into the left side of the road. The auto-rickshaw had overturned and fallen over Dr Lakhwinder. Eight passengers in the auto-rickshaw had also suffered injuries.

Dr Lakhwinder and his friend, Satyajeet Kundra, 38, a businessman, were returning home to Mohali from their morning bicycle trip to Sukhna Lake around 5.45 am at the time of the accident.

Probe officials had earlier revealed that the driver of the overloaded vehicle had failed to apply brakes, resulting in the mishap.

The auto-rickshaw passengers were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16 for treatment, while Lakhwinder was shifted to a private hospital in Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

He leaves behind his wife, who is a government doctor, and two daughters, one of them an engineering student and another a Class 10 student.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out