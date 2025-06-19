Max temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

Most parts of Punjab and Haryana witnessed below normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday, a day after both the states received rains. Girls walking under the shade of Amaltas trees in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/ht)

During the day, weather remained generally dry at most places.

According to the Met office, in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, several areas in the two states received rainfall that brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

During this period, notable locations in Punjab that witnessed rain included Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar. Haryana saw rainfall in Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Gurugram, Sirsa and Nuh. Chandigarh too received light rainfall during the period.

While the day temperatures saw a sharp drop on Tuesday, they rose slightly on Wednesday, but continued to hover below normal limits at most places.

In general, maximum temperatures across both the states ranged between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, in stark contrast to the temperatures in the previous week, which exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 35.2 degrees, Faridkot 36.5 degrees, Ferozepur 36.4 degrees and Hoshiarpur 34 degrees.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius, Hisar 35 degrees, Karnal 35.2 degrees, Narnaul 31 degrees, Gurugram 33 degrees, Bhiwani 34 degrees and Rohtak 35.6 degrees.