News / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC demolishes 3 illegal industrial buildings in Giaspura

MC demolishes 3 illegal industrial buildings in Giaspura

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 10:52 PM IST

In an action against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) demolished three industrial buildings being constructed illegally on Sua road in Giaspura area on Saturday.

MC demolished three industrial buildings being constructed illegally in Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT)
The owners had failed to get the building plans approved by the civic body.

Assistant town planner (ATP - Zone C) Pardeep Sehgal and building inspector Paulparneet Singh said that the civic body had also issued notices to the owners in the past. But they failed to get the building plans approved and were continuing with the illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to commence the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the MC, otherwise strict action will be taken against illegal structures.

Rishi added that regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions in the city and the drive would be further intensified in the coming days.

