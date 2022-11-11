MC House meet | MLA’s son, mayor trade charges over cleanliness in Mohali

Municipal councillor Sarabjeet Singh and city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Thursday traded charges over the issue of cleanliness in the city during the house meeting that was held after a gap of three months.

Sarabjeet Singh, who is also the son of AAP MLA from Mohali Kulwant Singh, said the mayor was not ready to take responsibility even as heaps of garbage were lying on the streets and dry leaves on the berms of the roads in the city, he said.

Several councillors rising above party lines also took up the issue of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan ranking, which was declared in October this year and Mohali slipped to 113th position out of the total of 382 cities, accusing the MC of completely failing to keep the city clean.

Last year, Mohali got 81st rank and in 2020, it was on 157th place.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu levelled allegations against the local bodies department for not giving them the approval to float tenders regarding mechanical sweeping.

Sidhu said that despite writing letters to the local bodies department for the past six months to allow floating of tenders for cleanliness through mechanical sweeping, they have not given the permission yet. “We are doing manual sweeping with the help of only 500 sweepers,” he said.

AAP councillor, Sukhdev Singh Patwari said, “if the mayor is alleging that local bodies department and MLA is stopping their work, we want to know in the house about the tenders so that, we can take them up with the government. At present, there is no adequate infrastructure for cleaning the city, a shortage of staff,” he said.

Phase-8 nature park named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park

The Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday approved to name Nature Park in Phase-8 as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. Nature Park was chosen to be named out of the four parks in the city. These parks are neighbourhood park phase 11, green park phase 2, nature park in Phase-8 and city park in Sector 68.

The agenda was taken after the union government named the Mohali airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

