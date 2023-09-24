MC misses deadlines of C&D plant, issues new work order

The municipal corporation’s efforts to set up a Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management plant under the Smart City Mission, has seen delays and fresh deadline has been given by the authorities. Debris outside a house in the city as MC failed to commence the mechanical work of the C&D waste management plant in stipulated time. (Manish/HT)

Just two weeks earlier, the department had issued a fresh work order for the project, re-valued at ₹7.5 crore. The delay is primarily attributed to a change in the project’s design, which has not only altered the entire project’s timeline but also its overall cost.

MC was planning to set up this plant in 2020, while in May 2021, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel issued a directive to the civic body, mandating the management of construction and demolition waste within three months. However, the Municipal Corporation is yet to fully comply with the NGT’s instructions.

Civil works related to the C&D waste management plant, originally scheduled for completion by June 30, 2022, were delayed. During the soil testing, garbage was found buried up to 15-20 feet beneath the project site in Giaspura. The discovery of the legacy waste at the site necessitated a redesign of the civil works plan and increase in project cost from ₹2.69 crore to ₹7.5 crore. Following this, a fresh deadline for the project was given nine months from the date of work order, with June 2024 as the new deadline.

The estimated cost for the civil works of the C&D waste management plant was ₹ 2.69 crore, while the mechanical part of the project incurred an expense of around ₹2.20 crore. The machinery, originally intended for installation by December 2021 and later extended to December 31, 2022, remains unused due to the absence of a suitable platform for its installation at the project site.

MC officials claimed that machinery is ready and a work order for the project has been issued and machinery will be installed after the completion of the construction work of the project.

City resident Amar Singh said, “It is a common sight in the city to witness the haphazard dumping of construction waste and debris along roadsides and vacant plots. The relevant authorities must take swift action to ensure the proper management of such waste.”

Gurdyal Singh, a concerned resident, said, “People usually throw the debris and this waste on the green belts which are destroying the beauty of the city. I request the authorities to complete the project timely.”

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar shed light on the delays in the project, stating, “The work order for the project was issued two weeks ago. However, the project faced a significant setback when it had to be redesigned due to the discovery of legacy waste at the site identified for the project in Giaspura. This led to a complete overhaul of the project’s value and design. As of now, the contractor has been given a nine-month timeframe to complete the project.”

