MC rejects road repair transfer to Chandigarh administration

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) House on Tuesday rejected the proposal to transfer all V3 roads (sector-dividing roads) under its jurisdiction to the UT administration for carpeting and maintenance. The BJP councillors and mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla supported the proposal, suggesting that roads could be reclaimed by MC once its financial condition improves. However, Opposition councillors opposed the move, accusing the Chandigarh administration of failing to provide adequate financial support. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The proposal, which involved the transfer of 262 kilometres of roads under MC’s ambit amid its crippling fund crunch, was met with strong opposition from Congress and AAP councillors.

However, a dissent note from municipal commissioner Amit Kumar followed, stressing the urgency of road repairs. With the proposal now rejected, the fate of these pothole-ridden roads remains uncertain. According to MC’s agenda document, road carpeting work remains pending for the past three years due to budget constraints. The estimated cost of resurfacing these roads is around ₹26 crore.

AAP councillor Hardeep Singh criticised the UT administration’s role, arguing that no additional funds have been provided to MC so far. “If these roads are transferred, we cannot expect further financial assistance in the future. Let the people face problems so that the administration realises the impact of MC’s financial crisis. If transferring roads is the solution, why doesn’t MC just hand over all its responsibilities to the UT?” he added.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said previous construction projects handled by the UT administration, including community centres, were subpar.

“Instead of transferring roads, MC should demand additional grants and continue its developmental work independently,” Gabi added.

With the agenda getting rejected, MC commissioner Amit Kumar expressed his dissent, emphasising the urgent need for road repairs.

“Road carpeting requires significant funds, which we do not currently have. My priority is public welfare, and this is not the first time that MC has considered transferring roads to the UT for maintenance. It has happened in the past, with provisions to reclaim them after three to five years, subject to House approval. However, without funds, MC will not be able to carpet any roads this season,” he said.