MC takes possession of 2-acre land; Bathinda MLA opposes move

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Bathinda Urban Jagroop Gill opposed the municipal corporation authorities’ move of taking possession of about two-acre land adjacent to Khalsa Senior Secondary School here on Monday. MLA Jagroop Gill (File)

In a press conference on Tuesday, the MLA termed the MC’s action as ‘illegal’ and said the land in question was in the custody of the educational institute for over six decades.

He said he was yet to raise the issue with the municipal commissioner and would also meet the chief minister soon.

“Decades ago, the shareholders had given the shamlat land to the Khalsa institute as it was engaged in the social cause of providing academic avenues to the masses. The MC authorities’ conduct is an attempt to tarnish the image of the AAP government by inciting the public’s sentiments as the institute was selectively targeted,” said the MLA.

He showed certain revenue records to support his claims. Gill confirmed he also remained the president of the educational institute.

Edu institute doesn’t have ownership rights: MC commissioner

Denying the charges, municipal commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said as per the revenue records with the administration, the educational institute only had the possession of the land, but it didn’t have its ownership rights.

“As per revenue rules, shamlat land can be given only to public entities. The said school management is a private body and the village common land cannot be given to any private entity. But the administration still invites the school management to submit ownership documents of the land in its name to resolve the matter,” said Parray, who also holds the charge of the Bathinda deputy commissioner.

Parray rubbished the charge that the institute was selectively targeted. “The issue came to light during a meeting where it was pointed out that there was an attempt by somebody to build a wall to restrict public access to the large open space. On examining, it was found that the land belonged to the MC and our team only retained its legitimate land and put a signboard as public knowledge,” he added.

