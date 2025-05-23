MC to not extend May-31 deadline for paying property tax

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar urged the city residents to deposit their property tax/service charges for the assessment year 2025-26 by May 31 to enjoy rebates and to avoid penalties. He made it clear that no further extension of the rebate period will be granted. People can pay the tax through official website – www.mcchandigarh.gov.in (HT File)

According to the official notification, taxpayers can receive up to 20% rebate on residential lands and buildings and 10% rebate on commercial, industrial, institutional, and government properties if the payment is made by May 31 by cash or online payment system or by May 27 if payment is done through cheque and demand draft.

“Timely payment of property tax ensures better delivery of essential municipal services and development works. We encourage every citizen to contribute responsibly to Chandigarh’s progress by availing the rebates and avoiding penalties,” said Kumar, adding that payments made after May 31 will incur an additional 25% penalty, along with 12% annual interest, applicable from April 1 till the month of payment.

