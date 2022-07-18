MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh

In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist.

“He was in fact a revolutionary and fought against the British Empire,” the MCPI(U) held during a meeting under the chairmanship of Pawan Kumar.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in Punjab, state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the law-and-order situation in the state is deteriorating and also condemned the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the advisory committee formed by the Punjab government.

Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers’ issues. The leaders also raised objection to a move for centralisation of Panjab University and increase in domestic gas prices.