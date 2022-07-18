Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
chandigarh news

MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in Punjab, MCPI(U) state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the law-and-order situation in the state is deteriorating and also condemned the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the advisory committee formed by the Punjab government
SAD (A) leader Simranjit Singh Mann recently referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, which has been condemned by the leaders across the political spectrum. (ANI Picture Service)
SAD (A) leader Simranjit Singh Mann recently referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, which has been condemned by the leaders across the political spectrum. (ANI Picture Service)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist.

“He was in fact a revolutionary and fought against the British Empire,” the MCPI(U) held during a meeting under the chairmanship of Pawan Kumar.

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in Punjab, state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the law-and-order situation in the state is deteriorating and also condemned the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the advisory committee formed by the Punjab government.

Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers’ issues. The leaders also raised objection to a move for centralisation of Panjab University and increase in domestic gas prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Usually, quick-maturing varieties of paddy fetch around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500 per quintal, but this year long-grained varieties are being sold for up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 in some mandis. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Basmati prices touch 4,000 per quintal in Haryana

    With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”

  • Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alka Meena said that girl told the police that her uncle had planned to sell her in Haryana and even struck a deal with some men. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her. (HT File)

    Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked

    A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.

  • Gurdwara Damdami Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa hit out at the SAD led by Sukhbir Badal (above).

    Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth

    Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.

  • An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 307(attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. (HT PHOTO)

    Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind

    Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night. The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia.

  • Chandigarh ward number 12 councillor sought for domicile reservation in a letter to UT administrator. (HT File)

    Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh

    Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out