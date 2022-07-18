MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist.
“He was in fact a revolutionary and fought against the British Empire,” the MCPI(U) held during a meeting under the chairmanship of Pawan Kumar.
Expressing concern over the state of affairs in Punjab, state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the law-and-order situation in the state is deteriorating and also condemned the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the advisory committee formed by the Punjab government.
Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers’ issues. The leaders also raised objection to a move for centralisation of Panjab University and increase in domestic gas prices.
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind
Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night. The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia.
Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
