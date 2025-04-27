MDU student files contempt petition against V-C for not issuing PhD degree

A law student from Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking initiation of contempt action against varsity vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh for not complying with its order (dated February 11). The court on February 11, directed the varsity authorities to award a PhD degree to a student Pradeep Kumar Deswal within eight weeks. The contempt petition has been listed for hearing on April 29. When contacted, Ashish Dahiya, Director of Public relations at MDU, said that he is out of station and not aware of the contempt petition filed by Pradeep Kumar Deswal against vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh. (HT File)

On February 11, the single bench headed by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi observed and directed Maharshi Dayanand University to award the petitioner with the Doctorate Degree in Laws, which the petitioner has already completed, without insisting to refund the Scholarship amount.

“Let the order be complied with within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” the order said.

Advocate Ravinder Singh Dhull, counsel for the petitioner said that the MDU had not awarded PhD degree to his petitioner Pradeep Kumar even though after issuing a non-objection certificate and a good conduct certificate at the time of submission of the thesis.

“The Punjab and Haryana high court on February 11 directed the Maharshi Dayanand University to award degree to Pradeep Kumar Deswal within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of copy of order. As the varsity failed to take appropriate steps, a contempt petition has been filed against the varsity vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh. The case has been listed for hearing on April 29,” Dhull added.

Dhull said that his petitioner’s degree was denied as he had enrolled in the music department for a diploma in tabla while pursuing PhD in Law. Dhull submitted that his petitioner’s degree has been pending since 2021.

Justice Sethi in the order observed that the petitioner underwent the diploma in ‘tabla as a part -time course and that too in evening. The justice had directed the varsity to award the degree within 8 weeks and without insisting on refunding the scholarship amount.

