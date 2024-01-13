close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Medical shop owners warned against selling banned drugs without prescription

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 14, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Addressing the medical store owners at Sirsa, Kapur urged the medical store owners to cooperate with police in their initiative to eradicate drug problems from the state.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur on Saturday said strict action will be initiated against the medical store owners who are found selling banned drugs without the prescription of a doctor.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur (File)
“Police are taking action against drug peddlers and their aim is to bring back the drug-affected youths on the right track so that they can contribute for their family and society,” the DGP added.

Three die of ‘drug abuse’ in Sirsa

Three persons, who were ‘drug addicts’ died at different places in Sirsa district. An 18-year-old youth was found dead at a plot on Rania road in Sirsa. His family said he had left the house on Friday night and his body was found on Saturday, adding he has been taking treatment for drugs.

A 32-year-old person was brought to civil hospital on Saturday, where doctors declared him brought dead. A doctor requesting anonymity said he died of drug overdose and his autopsy report is awaited. However, a 30-year-old man of Fatehpuria village was found dead in the green belt outside the Sirsa hospital and he was also a drug-addict, said doctors.

