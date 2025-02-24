Mehbooba joins PDP’s alcohol ban campaign; NC reminds party of ‘their days in power’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday joined her party’s signature campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K even as the ruling National Conference(NC) targeted the PDP over “its hypocrisy for opposing the ban when in power”. Mehbooba Mufti started the signature campaign from Pulwama in south Kashmir.(ANI)

The clamour for an alcohol ban has become shriller in Valley as three legislators submitted private bills in the J&K assembly in support of the same.

After the start of the campaign by Iltija Mufti from the party office in Srinagar on Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti started the signature campaign from Pulwama in south Kashmir.

“Ban alcohol. Say no to drugs,” Mehbooba wrote as she launched the campaign from the south Kashmir district.

A PDP spokesperson said: “Mehbooba Mufti launches a signature campaign from Pulwama during an ongoing workers convention reaffirming JKPDP’s commitment to people’s sentiment. Joined by senior leader and former legislator Zahoor Ahmad Mir, general secretary Mohd Khursheed Alam and sitting MLAs Waheed ur Rehman Para ( Pulwama) and Rafiq Ah Naik (Tral), the campaign marks a strong political assertion.”

However, the ruling NC lashed out at the “hypocrisy” of the PDP.

“Before launching their signature campaign, JKPDP must be held accountable for their blatant hypocrisy. In 2016, the PDP government ruled out an alcohol ban but is now shamelessly playing to galleries. The PDP has always been a party built on lies, deception and opportunism,” said NC spokesperson Imran Dar on Saturday.

Traders are also demanding this ban.