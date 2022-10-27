Mehbooba Mufti calls on central govt to implement all conditions of accession

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked the government of India to implement all the conditions in the Instrument of Accession signed between the erstwhile Maharaja of J&K and the government of India in 1947 in a real sense.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti while speaking at a function in Srinagar said that the people don’t need a holiday on this day but “...need a complete implementation of the Instrument of Accession that had been promised and signed. I want to tell people of India that our accession to India was based on certain conditions, which you have ruined entirely on the ground,” she said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of J&K from state to UT, the government declared a holiday to celebrate the day of the Accession of J&K to the Union of India, the PDP chief said.

Mehbooba said after Article 370 was scrapped, the relationship of J&K with India was “illegitimate”.

“On October 26, 1947, just after India and Pakistan got their independence, then Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession with India. We wanted accession on certain terms, and conditions like J&K would be part of a secular state. We want the India of 1947, not the Gujarat model,” Mehbooba told her workers who had assembled at the party headquarters. Mehbooba said if the leadership of India considers the Instrument of Accession legal then what was done on August 5, 2019, was completely illegal. “The relation of the Instrument of Accession has been turned into a relation of gun and army.”

Mehbooba said the country was secular before Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country.

“We used to have a Muslim President and Sikh PM in the country, but since Narendra Modi had become PM, the secularism has received a hit,” she said, adding that Dalits and Muslims are being targeted in the country.