Mehbooba Mufti told to vacate official residence by Nov 15

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to vacate her official residence by November 15.

An eviction notice had been issued to Mufti on October 15. Soon after receiving the eviction notice, Mehbooba had told reporters that she will vacate the house. “It’s not a big deal to leave the house if there are no security concerns.”

Deputy director estates, in a second notice issued to Mufti, said, “ The response filed by you was examined by the department. The grounds raised by you do not justify your retaining the scheduled accommodation, particularly against the backdrop of the fact that the government has communicated in writing its willingness to provide you with an alternate accommodation on security or any other ground(s).”

The house on Gupkar Road, overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake, was allotted to Mehbooba’s father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 2005. The Fairview residence was previously an interrogation centre called PAPA-II, and it served as an official guest house till 1989. The Border Security Force occupied it in 1990.

The centre was used as a regular centre to conduct interrogations, until senior J&K bureaucrat Ashok Jaitly moved into it in 1996 and used it as his official residence. In 2003, when the PDP came to power in alliance with the Congress, the same building served as the official residence of then finance minister and senior PDP leader Muzuffar Baig.