Mercury climbs to 40.5°C in Chandigarh, expect rain relief today

Heatwave conditions returned in Chandigarh on Tuesday, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.5°C from 39.9°C the day before.

This was the second-highest day temperature recorded this year, after 40.7°C on April 11, and the third day this month when heatwave conditions were observed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, relief from the scorching heat is not far, as IMD has forecast up to 20 mm rain in the city from Wednesday onwards.

At 40.5°C, the maximum temperature was 6.1°C above normal. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

But it was still lower than the hottest day of the month in 2021, when the maximum temperature had gone up to 41.2°C on April 29 at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory.

Earlier this month, a severe heatwave was declared in the city on April 10 when the day temperature had gone up to 40.1°C and 7°C above normal.

A severe heatwave is announced when the temperature jumps over 6.5°C above normal after going beyond 40°C. On April 11 as well, a heatwave was declared as the maximum temperature went 6.2°C above normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also went up from 19.8°C on Monday to 23.3°C on Tuesday, 4.1°C above normal.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “This summer has been extra hot and dry due to a long dry spell that started in March. There was no rain in March, making it driest since 2008. This caused the average maximum temperature to shoot up and hit the highest mark since 2010.”

As per the long range forecast issued earlier by IMD, above normal temperature can be expected in May as well, as rain will remain below average. Monsoon is also likely to be below average in this region.

Fresh western disturbance arrives

Relief from the scorching weather is likely from Wednesday, as a fresh western disturbance (WD) will affect the city, bringing along light rain up to 20 mm on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds up to 50 km per hour are also likely.

IMD officials said the system will be stronger on Thursday, but its effects will start from Wednesday itself. While the rain is likely to stop on Friday, partly cloudy skies will continue and will keep the day temperature from going over 40°C for a few days.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 21°C and 24°C.