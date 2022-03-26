Mercury drops in Chandigarh, but relief not to last long
In some respite from the blistering weather, Chandigarh recorded a drop in both the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday.
The day temperature went down from 34.4°C on Thursday to 33.2°C on Friday. While this was the lowest maximum temperature since 32.9°C on March 17, it was still three degrees above normal.
The night temperature saw a bigger dip – from 21°C to 16.7°C, lowest since the same reading on March 14. Yet, it was also two notches above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department, hereon, rise in mercury is expected.
While the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, the minimum temperature will hover between 17°C and 19°C over the next three days.
