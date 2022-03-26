Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury drops in Chandigarh, but relief not to last long
chandigarh news

Mercury drops in Chandigarh, but relief not to last long

Chandigarh’s day temperature went down from 34.4°C on Thursday to 33.2°C on Friday; while this was the lowest maximum temperature since 32.9°C on March 17, it was still three degrees above normal
A visitor taking the round of Hunar Haat fair at Parade Ground, Sector 17, in Chandigarh on a hot Friday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In some respite from the blistering weather, Chandigarh recorded a drop in both the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday.

The day temperature went down from 34.4°C on Thursday to 33.2°C on Friday. While this was the lowest maximum temperature since 32.9°C on March 17, it was still three degrees above normal.

The night temperature saw a bigger dip – from 21°C to 16.7°C, lowest since the same reading on March 14. Yet, it was also two notches above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department, hereon, rise in mercury is expected.

While the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, the minimum temperature will hover between 17°C and 19°C over the next three days.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
