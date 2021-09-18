Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MeT dept predicts wet weather in HP till Sept 23
People crossing the boulders which blocked the NH-5 after a massive landslide at Chaura in Kinnaur, HP, on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

MeT dept predicts wet weather in HP till Sept 23

MeT dept has also issued yellow weather warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightening issued in 10 districts of HP on Sunday and Monday
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:39 AM IST

The meteorological department has predicted wet weather in Himachal Pradesh till September 23 with a yellow weather warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightening issued in 10 districts on coming Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of the state received moderate to heavy rains on Friday. Jogindernagar was the wettest place in the state with 90mm rainfall, followed by Dharamshala (60mm) and Jahu (58mm).

Amb in Una got 56mm rainfall, Kasauli 53mm, Gohar 36mm, Una 34mm and Bharari 28mm whereas Dharampur and Naina Devi received 27mm rainfall, Jhandutta 25mm and Kandaghat 22mm.

No appreciable change was recorded in minimum and maximum temperatures and mercury was 1-2 notches above normal.

Keylong was the coldest with minimum temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius while Una was warmest with 35.3 degrees Celsius.

The rains also triggered multiple landslides across the state.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was closed for traffic in the morning hours after a landslide at Aut.

Meanwhile, Manali-Leh highway that was closed for traffic due to landslide at Nehru Kund since Wednesday has been cleared.

Shimla-Kinnaur highway which was closed at Chaura has been opened for pedestrians. Efforts were on to open the road for traffic.

The highway is closed for the last four days.

