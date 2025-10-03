MeT predicts heavy to heavy rain, snow across J&K from October 5 to 7

The Met department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir from October 5 to 7 and has alerted divisional administration of Kashmir and Jammu regions via an advisory. The MeT has advised farmers and growers to suspend all farm activities from October 5 till 7. (File)

“An active western disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from October 4. Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain/snow (at higher reaches) are expected in J&K from October 5 to 7 with peak activity during October 5 night to October 7 morning,” head of MeT in Srinagar Mohammad Hussain Mir said, adding that the above system most likely to cause moderate to heavy snowfall over higher reaches ( Anantanag- Pahalagam, kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan, Pir ki Gali , Sonmarg- Zojila, Bandipora - Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara - Sadhna pass) and light snow over middle reaches, Moderate to heavy rain over the plains of Kashmir and isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Jammu division with thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm, strong winds of 40 to 50 km per hour gusting upto 60 to 70 km per hour.

“There is possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorm, lightning accompanied with gusty winds at many places. Chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones are most likely over the vulnerable areas. Farmers are advised to suspend all farm operations from October 5 to 7. There is possibility of rise in water level in rivers, local streams and creeks and water logging in low lying areas,” a spokesperson said.

The Met department has said that the adverse weather activities may lead to disruption of surface transport including Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of J&K.

