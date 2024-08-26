Metro project, Dadumajra dumping ground issue raised at FOSWAC meet

The executive body meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) was held on Sunday, in Sector 35, under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu. The meeting saw participation of 86 office bearers from various resident welfare associations (RWAs). HT Image

During the meeting, Bittu highlighted the declining quality of public services in Chandigarh. He criticised various departments, including the administration and municipal corporation (MC), for delivering poor services despite imposing increased taxes and charges.

He mentioned that the installation of 24x7 water supply system has increased water tariffs without the residents’ consent or support.

Bittu expressed his dismay over the lack of action on the Metro project, stating that the administration had not forwarded any documents to the ministry concerned, thereby misleading the public about plans to ease traffic congestion in the city.

While raising concerns about unchecked increase of e-rickshaws in the city, often operated by underage drivers without licenses, he said the matter posed a threat to public safety.

Other speakers echoed similar concerns. Dr KS Chaudhary, president of the 38 West RWA, criticised UT administration for failing to resolve the garbage dump problem at Dadumajra. He lamented that despite repeated promises, the issue remains unresolved, causing ongoing distress for local residents.

President of the Sector 13 RWA Col Gursewak Singh (retd), while criticising ineffective democratic setup, described the city’s governance as autocratic, with bureaucrats making decisions without regard for public opinion or elected representatives.

Amardeep Singh, president of the Sector 39 RWA, raised long-standing grievances about the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), saying that issues have been neglected for over three decades.

Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi from the Sector 18 RWA condemned rising crimes against women and demanded an effective and timely penal system to curb such offences.

Swadesh Talwar from the Sector 44 RWA highlighted ongoing parking problems in residential and commercial areas and expressed concerns about stray dog menace, particularly affecting senior citizens.

Meanwhile, issues related to smart parking systems, maintenance of parks and toilets, and encroachment were also highlighted.