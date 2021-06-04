Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER after oxygen dip
chandigarh news

Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER after oxygen dip

The development comes four days after the legendary sprinter was discharged from a Mohali hospital where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 02:24 AM IST

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, who recently contracted coronavirus infection, was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Covid hospital at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) due to dipping levels of oxygen.

The development comes four days after the former Commonwealth Games Champion and 1960 Rome Olympian was discharged from a Mohali hospital where he was admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

His son, Jeev Milkha Singh, confirmed that the nonagenarian was admitted to PGIMER after his health deteriorated at home.

PGIMER in its statement on Thursday said he has been kept under observation and is stable now.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19 last month after which he was admitted in a Mohali hospital on May 24.

Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, who had also contracted the infection last month, is still receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The hospital in a statement on Thursday said that Nirmal continues to be in the ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirements.

