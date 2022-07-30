Mind Tree School felicitates Class 10 toppers

Mind Tree School, Kharar, organised a felicitation programme titled ‘Hall of Fame’ to celebrate the outstanding performances of its students in the CBSE Class 10 Secondary School Examination on Friday.

Baljot Kaur, who scored 99.6%, topping in Mohali, standing second in the tricity and ranking third in India, was awarded the Award of Honour Trophy, a memento and a laptop. Japleen Kaur and Yukti Kapoor, who have emerged second and third toppers in the school, were also honoured. All students were presented with a book and a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance in the examination.

The school principal congratulated all students with a special mention of their days in school and expressed her delight and pride at their phenomenal success. The teachers conveyed congratulatory messages to the students followed by a question-and-answer session in which the toppers answered various queries of juniors.

Several questions pertaining to their study pattern, revision schedules, study timings, daily routines were discussed during their session. The session was a very interactive and fruitful one. To complement this, different tips to attain success in exams were also shared by the school to inspire and motivate the present batch of the school.

As many as 75% of the students scored over 80% in the examination, and 90% of the students have secured more than 70%. The average of the school in the examination has been 85.29%.