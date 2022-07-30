Mind Tree School felicitates Class 10 toppers
Mind Tree School, Kharar, organised a felicitation programme titled ‘Hall of Fame’ to celebrate the outstanding performances of its students in the CBSE Class 10 Secondary School Examination on Friday.
Baljot Kaur, who scored 99.6%, topping in Mohali, standing second in the tricity and ranking third in India, was awarded the Award of Honour Trophy, a memento and a laptop. Japleen Kaur and Yukti Kapoor, who have emerged second and third toppers in the school, were also honoured. All students were presented with a book and a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance in the examination.
The school principal congratulated all students with a special mention of their days in school and expressed her delight and pride at their phenomenal success. The teachers conveyed congratulatory messages to the students followed by a question-and-answer session in which the toppers answered various queries of juniors.
Several questions pertaining to their study pattern, revision schedules, study timings, daily routines were discussed during their session. The session was a very interactive and fruitful one. To complement this, different tips to attain success in exams were also shared by the school to inspire and motivate the present batch of the school.
As many as 75% of the students scored over 80% in the examination, and 90% of the students have secured more than 70%. The average of the school in the examination has been 85.29%.
-
Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics