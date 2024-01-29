Minimum temperatures continue to hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal limits at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday. People dressed in warm clothes on a cloudy day in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The two states and their common capital Chandigarh have reeled under severe cold and foggy weather during most of this month.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, during the past two days, people have got some respite from the biting cold during the day-time with an increase in the maximum temperatures.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees, while Hisar also experienced a cold night at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Ambala registered a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimums of 7.3 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur at 6.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala at 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda at 6.4 degrees Celsius and Faridkot at 6.5 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.

The minimum temperature at Amritsar settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius.