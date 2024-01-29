 Minimum temperatures continue to hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minimum temperatures continue to hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures continue to hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal limits at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.

People dressed in warm clothes on a cloudy day in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
People dressed in warm clothes on a cloudy day in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The two states and their common capital Chandigarh have reeled under severe cold and foggy weather during most of this month.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, during the past two days, people have got some respite from the biting cold during the day-time with an increase in the maximum temperatures.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees, while Hisar also experienced a cold night at 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Ambala registered a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimums of 7.3 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur at 6.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala at 6.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda at 6.4 degrees Celsius and Faridkot at 6.5 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.

The minimum temperature at Amritsar settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On