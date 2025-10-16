Minister Arora gives flood relief letters to 80 families in Mohali

Punjab cabinet minister and AAP state president, Aman Arora, on Wednesday distributed compensation of ₹66 lakh to nearly 80 flood-affected families from Rampur Kalan in Banur sub-tehsil and Sarsini in Dera Bassi tehsil of Mohali district. The minister said that Dera Bassi alone will get a total compensation of ₹4.5 crore. Punjab cabinet minister and AAP state president Aman Arora giving a compensation letter to a flood-affected family. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, minister Arora said that the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise of providing relief to flood victims before Diwali, by releasing the largest-ever compensation amount within just 30 days. He added that 13 cabinet ministers across Punjab are simultaneously disbursing compensation to flood-hit residents under “Mission Punarvaas” (rehabilitation).

Minister Arora informed that chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had launched “Mission Punarvaas” three days ago at Ajnala, where he (CM) distributed cheques worth ₹5.7 crore among 631 farmers, marking the beginning of the mission.

He further stated that for the first time in the country, farmers are being compensated at the rate of ₹20,000 per acre, while earlier governments “merely made hollow promises in the name of compensation.”

Expressing concern, minister Arora lamented that Punjab — the state that feeds the nation and protects its borders — has received no meaningful support from the Centre in the name of disaster relief. He pointed out that the ₹805 crore out of the announced ₹1,600 crore claimed to have been given to Punjab, was actually part of pre-existing allocations under State Disaster Funds, PMAY and National Highway Funds, which were already lying with the state.

MLA Rajpura, Nina Mittal and MLA Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa while extending gratitude to CM, said that the government has rekindled hope and light in the homes darkened by floods, even before Diwali, fulfilling its promise to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal informed that compensation approval letters worth ₹66 lakh have been issued today and the amount will be credited to the respective beneficiaries’ bank accounts by this evening.