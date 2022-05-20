Minister inaugurates climate-resilient animal shed in GADVASU
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated climate-resilient animal shed and the new building of College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).
The university authorities said the shed, with a capacity of sheltering 150 animals, has been developed with the financial assistance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, and contributions from NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.
The 250-feet long and 85-feet wide shed is a comfortable habitat for animals in which indoor temperature can be reduced by 5–7 degrees with the help of fans, sprinklers and other techniques. These sheds require less labour and improve production.
Dhaliwal— minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, rural development and panchayats and NRI affairs— said productivity of livestock can be increased by improving their breeds. The government should invest more in the livestock sector so that more efforts could be put in for the betterment of farmers, he said.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said livestock occupations are growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent as compared to 3.4 per cent in agriculture.
Inaugurating the new building of College of Fisheries, Dhaliwal said since there is a huge potential for marketing of fish products in the state, the university should hone skills of workers and professionals by providing them better training. He also visited the experimental area and fish ponds of the college.
The minister also visited the multi-specialty veterinary hospital where he was apprised of the state-of-the-art facilities being provided by the university. An exhibition for services and products of GADVASU was also organised.
Interacting with the media, Dhaliwal took a dig at Congress after the former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Sunil Jakhar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dhaliwal said Congress is on the verge of collapse and will vanish from the country after 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
GADVASU interns, 2016 batch students stage demonstration during minister’s visit
Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) staged a demonstration during the visit of cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal to the university on Friday. Meanwhile, 2016 batch students were also part of the protest seeking eligibility for the exam to be conducted for the recruitment of veterinary officers.
The students also submitted a memorandum with the minister.
The protesting interns said they are receiving a stipend of ₹6,200 per month, whereas students interning with other universities, including Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) in Haryana, are getting a stipend of at least ₹17,000 per month. There are over 100 interns in GADVASU.
Meanwhile, the 2016 batch students of GADVASU, said. “ The previous Congress government had released a notice in December for recruiting veterinary officers and the tentative date for conducting the exam was in April 2022. In the eligibility criteria, it was mentioned that only those who have completed the degree before December 2021 are eligible to apply for the post.”
Since the exam has not been held yet, the students demanded that the government should revise the eligibility criteria and give them a chance to appear for the examination.
The minister assured to look into the demands and provide employment to the students.
Several retired profs contribute to Lucknow University’s V-C Cares Fund
A number of intellectuals have come forward to contribute to the V-C Cares Fund initiated by the vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai, for needy students. Appreciating this unique initiative taken by Prof Rai, all donors wholeheartedly appreciated this work done by Lucknow University in providing necessary help to needy students. People from every section of society are requested to cooperate in this noble work by Lucknow University.
Seeking respite from heat, Delhi's power demand touches season's highest so far
Amid increasing temperatures in the national capital, Delhi's power demand continues a northwards climb, creating new records. On Thursday night at 11:24 pm, the city's peak power demand not only clocked the season's highest at 7070 MW, but also the highest ever in the month of May. According to the Discom's estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load (ACs Coolers Fans).
Mayor directs staff to expedite recovery of dues from residents
With the municipal corporation struggling to pay the salaries to its staff, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the officials, at the MC's Zone-D office on Friday, to expedite the recovery of dues, including property tax, water-sewer user charges etc, from residents. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra was also present at the meeting.
Builder Sanjay Chhabria booked for cheating Yes Bank of close to ₹122 crore
Police have booked builder Sanjay Chhabria for allegedly duping Yes Bank of nearly ₹122 crore. Chhabria, a director of Radius Estate and Developers Private Limited and Raghuleela Builders Private Limited, was arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. On behalf of Yes Bank, its senior executive Ganesh Warang filed two complaints at Dadar police station and the FIRs were registered on May 18.
Shashikant Limaye, technical advisor of Maha-Metro passes away
Technical advisor of Maha Metro, PUNE Shashikant D Limaye passed away on Thursday night. Limaye was largely responsible for modifying the alignment of Corridor 1 (PCMC -Swargarte, 17.5 km) and corridor 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, 15.7 km) to suit the needs of the citizens and accomplish the effective multi-modal integration and minimise the acquisition of private land and hutments. Limaye was a gold medallist alumnus of COEP. He did his master's from IIT Bombay.
