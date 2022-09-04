Minor apprehended for stabbing Dadumajra resident
The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment following the attack. A case sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act had been registered at the Maloya police station
Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident, while his aide, also a juvenile, remains at large.
In his complaint Ajay said two minor boys fled after stabbing him with a kamnidar knife near park no 2 in DMC on August 29 over an enmity.
Police later apprehended a 16-year-old and sent him to a juvenile home in Sector 25.
PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden
Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front. Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of 'misbehaviour'.
Engineering admissions in Chandigarh: 1,277 seats up for grabs in 3 institutes
As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. At Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, there are around 217 seats in three different engineering programmes.
Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela
Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district. While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.
Punjab gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody in forgery case
The district court on Saturday sent gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to judicial custody in a case of extortion and forgery. The crime branch had booked Bhagwanpuria earlier this year, accusing him of extortion, forgery and getting a passport issued using fake documents. The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Sonali Singh had also sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody last week in the same case. Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Bishnoi.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
