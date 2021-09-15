Minorities 100% secure under Modi govt, says NCM chief Lalpura

Minorities are 100% secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the narrative that hate incidents have gone up during the present dispensation is “wrong”, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Tuesday.

Lalpura, who took over as the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson last week, asserted that his priority would be to dispel “false narratives” fuelling insecurity among minorities.

His remarks come amid vociferous criticism of the government by opposition parties, including the Congress, and several civil society members who have argued that the hate incidents targeting minorities have gone up under the BJP-led rule at the Centre.

There have also been reports of incidents of mob violence recently in various parts of the country with the victims belonging to a minority community, including a Muslim scrap dealer who was allegedly threatened and forced to chant ‘’Jai Shri Ram’’ by two men at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

Lalpura claimed that looking at statistics, the figures have come down now with respect to incidents like rioting, murder and lynching.

“Look at the past, we used to hear of riots in Aligarh when the BJP government was not there. We have heard of riots elsewhere also when the BJP government was not there. I am here as a constitutional person...and when we look at the statistics, the figures have come down -- (be it) rioting, murder, lynching,” Lalpura told PTI in an interview.

“But cases have happened and cases are happening and that is why we need the National Commission for Minorities,” the former IPS officer said.

On the narrative that hate incidents have gone up, Lalpura said this is a “wrong narrative”.

Lalpura said that as NCM chairperson his priority would be to look after the interests of the minorities and ensure that no injustice is done. “At the same time, I have to see that false narratives are not created. We all are Indians and we have to work to ensure the development of the country, security of all people, and that everyone gets justice,” he said.

Asked about the farmers’ issue and Sikh community being targeted by some sections over the farm laws protests, the NCM chief, virtually backing the laws, said the Centre had to intervene because the states did not develop industry and avenues to sell produce.