Modi government has zero-tolerance policy against terrorism: Amit Shah in Pulwama

Union home minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day J&K visit by paying tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in a terror attack in 2019 at Pulwama memorial on Tuesday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid a wreath at the memorial and paid his tributes to the Pulwama bravehearts.

On Monday night, Shah, while addressing a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at Pulwama’s Lethpora, said that alertness of CRPF and other security forces had “saved Kashmir from a bloodbath” post-abrogation of Article 370.

He said after the abrogation, there were a lot of apprehensions and speculations about backlash. “But it was expected. There also were speculations of a bloodbath. It was due to your alertness that not a single bullet was fired at any place,” he told the gathering comprising police, CRPF, army and CISF personnel.

“Today, the foundation of a ₹2,000-crore medical college has started from Pulwama, which was previously known for attack on our jawans in the country and in the world,” Shah said, adding that big investments were coming to J&K.

“There has been big improvement in the law and order situation. The number of civilian and security personnel killings has come down since 2014 till this year as compared to those between 2004 and 2014.”

Shah said that incidents of stone pelting have also decreased drastically and added that the Modi government has zero tolerance towards terrorism. “Our priority should be to save people of Kashmir from terrorism,” he said.

During his three-day visit to J&K, the home minister, besides reviewing the security situation, addressed a public rally and members of youth club and panchayat representatives, along with visiting the border in Jammu.

He also inaugurated several development projects and a houseboat festival in Srinagar. This was the first visit of the home minister to J&K post-revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs.

Shah, however, didn’t hold any meeting with the leaders of any mainstream political parties during his stay in the UT.