Modi govt ignoring farmers, favouring industrialists: Meghalaya governor Malik

: Firing a fresh salvo against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at Centre, Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday accused it of ignoring farmers and favouring industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Malik urged the farmers to unite and fight another battle for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price.

“Modi government is ignoring farmers and not fulfilling its promise for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price made during the farmers’ agitation. I will stand by the farmers in this fight. If required, I will resign from the governor’s post for the farmers’ welfare. I was appointed by Prime Minister Modi and (home minister) Amit Shah,” Malik said.

Malik said that he admired Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat as he used to think abou the farmers and youths but he has changed after coming to Delhi.

“Modi is a right man, but he is at the wrong place. Right now, he is not with the farmers and I will meet him and urge him to think about farmers and youths,” Malik said during an education awards ceremony organised by the Nandal Khap here.

Terming Adani and Ambani as “rotten potatoes”, Malik said that Adani became the third richest person of the world during BJP’s regime and questioned why enforcement directorate and the income tax department has not carried out any raids on him.

“Many banks owe Adani and if he fails to repay, the banks will collapse. The Modi government has sold 7 airports to Adani. Why the Modi government is favouring one person?” Malik said, adding, “Mukesh Ambani has spent ₹ 300 crores in his daughter’s marriage but he never donated for charity.”

Malik said he will resign from his post when the Prime Minister asks him to do so but despite criticising, Modi never asked him to step down.

“I am a fakir person and an honest man who never fears from ED or income tax’s raids. I have not earned illegal money,” he added.