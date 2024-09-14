Moga MC uproots roads, plot markings in ‘illegal’ colony

The Moga Municipal Corporation (MC) uprooted the concrete markings of plots and roads in an “unauthorised” commercial area, officials said on Saturday. Roads being dug up in an ‘illegal’ colony near Bughipura Chowk in Moga on Saturday.

People familiar with the development said some political leaders of the city have “benami” share in this “unauthorised” colony, located on the national highway leading towards Ludhiana.

The colony, located near Bughipura Chowk on the outskirts of the city, was being developed without obtaining the necessary permissions from the authorities concerned, officials said. The developer had started constructing roads and commercial plotting without seeking approval from the civic body.

MC’s additional commissioner Sarangpreet Singh Aujla said the developer was instructed to stop the construction work and submit the necessary documents for approval. “The developer failed to comply, leading to the demolition drive under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act,” he said.

The additional commissioner has warned that violators will face face strict legal action if they fail adhere to the guidelines and obtain necessary approvals.

As many as 115 new colonies have been developed in the Moga city in the past three decades, but only seven colonies are sanctioned, as per the Municipal Corporation’s list.

As per Moga MC’s record, 71 colonies are unauthorised but there is no mention of more than 25 newly developed illegal colonies. Those who bought plots in these colonies have got the plots regularised at their level.