Moga sarpanch murder: Four accused sent to 5-day police remand

BATHINDA Four accused in a murder case were produced before the judicial magistrate first class (JIMC) amid tight security. (HT Photo)

A sub-divisional court in Baghapurana in Moga district on Sunday sent four accused to five-day police remand in connection with the murder of Patto Hira Singh village sarpanch.

According to police, the accused — Manpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh Hinda, Jashanpreet Singh Jassa and Yogesh Sharma — were produced before the judicial magistrate first class (JIMC) amid tight security.

The accused were apprehended in Ladakh on March 12, following which a team of Moga police brought them to Punjab after securing a transit remand.

Baghapurana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh Sidhu said the accused would be questioned to recover the weapons used in the killing of sarpanch Harpinder Singh, alias Happy.

“We have to bring an SUV from Leh that was allegedly used by the accused. Due to inclement weather, our team may have to wait before bringing the vehicle to Moga,” he added.

Police said the victim was standing outside his gym in Baghapurana town around 11am on March 6 when SUV-borne assailants fired nearly 15 rounds at him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the main accused, Manpreet Singh, suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship with the sarpanch. Police said he allegedly conspired with his associates to eliminate Harpinder.