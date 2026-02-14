Mohali: 22-year-old woman allege rape by friend; FIR lodged

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that her friend raped her at her rented accomodation in Kharar earlier this month after she became intoxicated during a small gathering, police said. Police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the BNS. (HT File)

According to the police, the victim is a BTech graduate. On February 1 at around 7 pm, the victim sat on the rooftop of her PG with her three friends, including the accused, the police said.

The victim told police that they decided to have a party. She said that the accused bought whiskey and food, and after consuming two drinks, she felt intoxicated and went to her room to sleep.

The victim stated that she woke up on the morning of February 2 and found her room latched from the outside. She said she felt pain in her lower body. In the morning, she alleged that the accused opened the latch, entered her room and gave her water. She alleged that he started undressing her, and despite her refusal and resistance, forcibly raped her.

She said that after the incident, the accused used tissue papers to clean the room, and later left the room, latching it again from the outside. She said she banged on the door until the PG caretaker opened it. By the time she came out, both the accused and her friend had left.

She went to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh for a medical examination, where the hospital authorities advised her to inform the police first. She told police that she remained in shock and could not give a detailed statement earlier. Police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the BNS.