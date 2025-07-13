Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Mohali: 25-year-old man dies by suicide in Aerocity

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The victim hailed from Sangrur and was employed with a local IT firm; he was living in a rented accommodation with his friends here, police said

A 25-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in C-Block, Aerocity, late Friday night.

Police said they are investigating the case to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the death. (HT photo for representation)

The victim hailed from Sangrur and was employed with a local IT firm. He was living in a rented accommodation with his friends here, police said.

According to officials, his friends grew concerned after he remained locked up in his room for several hours and did not respond to repeated knocks on the door. They eventually informed the police, who reached the spot and broke open the door only to find his lifeless body in the room. He was declared dead on the spot.

Though no suicide note was recovered, he had told his mother that he was struggling with depression since his father passed away, The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said they are investigating the case to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the death.

