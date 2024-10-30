Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Mohali: 26-year-old man found dead in Baltana furniture market

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 30, 2024 11:10 AM IST

An eye witness, Manoj Kumar, who also works in the same area, said he was returning home along with his brother around 1.30 am when saw the victim lying on the road with a bleeding face

The body of a 26-year-old man was found in suspicious circumstances in the open area of the furniture market in Baltana on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Uttar Pradesh native Loch Pal, who worked as a daily-wage labourer in the market. (iStock)
The victim was identified as Uttar Pradesh native Loch Pal, who worked as a daily-wage labourer in the market. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Uttar Pradesh native Loch Pal, who worked as a daily-wage labourer in the market.

An eye witness, Manoj Kumar, who also works in the same area, said he was returning home along with his brother around 1.30 am when he saw the victim lying on the road with a bleeding face.

“We laid the victim on a sofa and rang his employer, who had already called him repeatedly. He reached there within 10 minutes. The victim was still talking at that time. His employer said Pal would be fine by morning and thus we all left him on the sofa and asked him to sleep. When I checked him in the morning, he was dead,” Kumar said.

Police, in the meanwhile, are checking CCTV cameras near the spot to ascertain the reason behind the death.

Satnam Singh, chowki in-charge, Baltana, said the deceased’s family members were informed and an autopsy would be conducted after their arrival.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
