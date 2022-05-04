Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty

Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm.

As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time.

Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-11, Gagandeep Singh said, “The fire broke out due to gas leakage following which the cylinder exploded. Four injured persons were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where they are stated to be out of danger.”

The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24.

The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.