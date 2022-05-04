Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm.
As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time.
Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-11, Gagandeep Singh said, “The fire broke out due to gas leakage following which the cylinder exploded. Four injured persons were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where they are stated to be out of danger.”
The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24.
The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.
-
Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.
-
Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.
-
Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4. Parents, schools welcome move Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move.
-
Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi's traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital's major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts. Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.
-
Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting of April 30. Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.
