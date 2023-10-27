Mohali admn allows only green firecrackers

The district administration has permitted the use of only green firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Diwali, Gurpurb and Christmas. On Thursday, the Mohali administration also conducted a draw of lots and issued 44 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers at 15 designated areas in the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said during Diwali on November 12, the use of firecrackers will be permitted only from 8 pm to 10 pm, while on Gurpurb, which falls on November 27, permitted timings were from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

On Thursday, the district administration also conducted a draw of lots and issued 44 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers at 15 designated areas in the district.

A total of 18 licenses were issued for sale of firecrackers in Mohali and Banur, eight for Khadur, Kurali and Nayagaon, and 18 for Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur.

Designated locations and the main conditions for sale of firecrackers are available on “www.sasnagar.nic.in”.

Stating that sale of fireworks without a licence is strictly prohibited, the DC emphasised that no personal storage of firecrackers without a licence will be allowed.

The respective administrations of Chandigarh and Panchkula have already issued directions regarding use of only green firecrackers during the upcoming festivals, with similar two-hour window for bursting of firecrackers.

Green firecrackers have been developed by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Eco-friendly green firecrackers do not have chemicals that are harmful to environment. These release water vapour or air as dust suppressant. Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has approved these based on factors such as causing less pollution, noise, etc. Besides, green firecrackers emit 100-110 decibels of sound against 160 decibels by traditional crackers, which is 30% lower.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON