Mohali: Biker held hostage at knifepoint, assaulted, robbed in Zirakpur

Four armed robbers abducted a man and forced him to digitally transfer ₹34,000 to his bank account, before making off with his motorcycle, mobile phone and gold chain in Zirakpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The victim, Manish Kumar, told police that he works at a private company in Zirakpur. Around midnight, he was returning home from work on his motorcycle. As he reached the road leading to High Ground Nabha, four men in a black Honda car intercepted him and forced him into their car. (HT Photo)

They immediately started assaulting him and held a knife to his neck. The robbers then forced him to transfer ₹34,000 to their bank account via UPI. They further demanded that he arrange another ₹50,000. When he refused, they continued thrashing him brutally.

A passer-by heard the commotion and stopped to help. However, the robbers threatened him and forced him to leave. After driving him around for over an hour, the robbers abandoned him on the roadside and fled with his Apple iPhone 13, a gold chain weighing over 10 gm, ₹4,000 in cash and his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, Manish alleged.

Later, with the help of a passer-by, he reached the police station and registered a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 304/3 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the four accused.