Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Biker held hostage at knifepoint, assaulted, robbed in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The Zirakpur police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 304/3 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; police have launched an investigation and are searching for the four accused

Four armed robbers abducted a man and forced him to digitally transfer 34,000 to his bank account, before making off with his motorcycle, mobile phone and gold chain in Zirakpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The victim, Manish Kumar, told police that he works at a private company in Zirakpur. Around midnight, he was returning home from work on his motorcycle. As he reached the road leading to High Ground Nabha, four men in a black Honda car intercepted him and forced him into their car. (HT Photo)
The victim, Manish Kumar, told police that he works at a private company in Zirakpur. Around midnight, he was returning home from work on his motorcycle. As he reached the road leading to High Ground Nabha, four men in a black Honda car intercepted him and forced him into their car. (HT Photo)

The victim, Manish Kumar, told police that he works at a private company in Zirakpur.

Around midnight, he was returning home from work on his motorcycle. As he reached the road leading to High Ground Nabha, four men in a black Honda car intercepted him and forced him into their car.

They immediately started assaulting him and held a knife to his neck. The robbers then forced him to transfer 34,000 to their bank account via UPI. They further demanded that he arrange another 50,000. When he refused, they continued thrashing him brutally.

A passer-by heard the commotion and stopped to help. However, the robbers threatened him and forced him to leave. After driving him around for over an hour, the robbers abandoned him on the roadside and fled with his Apple iPhone 13, a gold chain weighing over 10 gm, 4,000 in cash and his Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, Manish alleged.

Later, with the help of a passer-by, he reached the police station and registered a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the Zirakpur police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115 (2), 304/3 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the four accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Biker held hostage at knifepoint, assaulted, robbed in Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On