Mohali: BJP protests outside DC’s office over power outages

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a protest outside the district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, over prolonged power cuts in the district and state.

The protest was held under the leadership of BJP district president Sushil Rana, state general secretary Subhash Sharma and state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht. The BJP leaders warned that if the Punjab government doesn’t improve the power situation soon, they will intensify the protest.

Rana said that at present, 12 to 14-hour power cuts are being witnessed all over Punjab, which have made the life of the common man difficult.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said that said that the Aam Aadmi Party government, which came to power by making false promises, is now forcing the common man to cry for power.

Vashisht said that the government has to fulfil its promises to the people of Punjab who brought them into power with a huge majority.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Chandigarh Bird Park timings extended

From May 6, the Chandigarh Bird Park will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, instead of 5.30 pm, according to the UT forest department. The park is open to visitors from Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday. “The Bird Park is visited by a large number of children and such extension of timing will protect them from exposure to scorching heat,” the UT administration said.

Serigraphy exhibition in Chandigarh till May 20

On the occasion of its 54th Foundation Day, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, has organised a serigraphy exhibition. Titled “Lockdown Diaries”, the exhibition features the work of 80 Indian artists and will be inaugurated at 6 pm on Friday. Contemporary artist Anita Dube will provide an introduction, followed by a lecture by printmakers Dattatreya Apte and Anandamoy Banerjee at the museum auditorium. The exhibition will be on view daily at the museum gallery from 11 am to 7.30 pm till May 20. Entry is free.

Chandigarh MC chief cancels firm’s contract over poor performance

Acting tough against their poor performance in strengthening the sewerage and storm drain network of Khuda Lahora and Raipur Khurd villages, the MC commissioner has ordered termination of an agency’s contract. In her order, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra also ordered forfeiture of the bank guarantee of M/s Esquire Construction Company, Sector 56, and debarred the agency from participating in MC tenders for one year. The commissioner warned the contractors of legal action and termination of contract if assigned works were not completed within stipulated time.

Woman among three arrested with drugs

Three people, including a woman, were arrested with drugs in separate cases. A resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was arrested with 4-gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Raju (48). Meanwhile, one Jyoti (27) of Mauli Jagran Complex was arrested with 54 injections of promethazine hydrochloride and pentazocine lactate. Also, the district crime cell arrested one Ram Parvesh Kumar Yadav, a native of Bihar, with 9-kg marijuana. He was arrested near Maloya. Drugs cases have been registered.

MC holds workshop for market bodies

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Thursday organised a workshop at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, to create awareness among Market Welfare Associations regarding the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order 1954 and other relevant laws. “Similar workshops will be conducted on May 7 and interested traders, businessman etc may attend it,” said an MC spokesman.

Man held with stolen vehicle

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a 24-year-old resident of Kajheri village while riding a stolen vehicle. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, 24, was arrested from a naka near the Sector 52 beatbox on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that the Mahindra Bolero jeep that Kumar was travelling in was stopped for checking and it was found that it had a fake registration number. After verification, it was found that the vehicle was stolen on April 11 and a theft case had been registered at the Sector 11 police station . The original number plate was also recovered from the jeep.

2 held for firing at shopkeeper in Panchkula

Police on Wednesday arrested two men associated with the Anu Gujjar gang involved in firing at a shopkeeper in July 21, 2021. The accused, identified as Rohit from Basant Vihar, Jagadari in Yamunanagar and Vikram from Raipur Rani, Panchkula, were arrested from Garhi Kotaha in Raipur Rani. They had been booked after Sumit Chabra of Raipur Rani alleged that three men on bike fired at his car while he was returning from his shop. However, no one got injured. An attempt to murder case had been registered. The duo was produced in local court today and sent to four-day police remand.