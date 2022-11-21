Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Bride calls off wedding amid high drama as groom’s ‘lover’ reaches venue

Mohali: Bride calls off wedding amid high drama as groom’s ‘lover’ reaches venue

Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:43 AM IST

The woman, who is a native of Patiala and mother of two, accused the groom of cheating and claimed that he had promised to marry her

High drama was witnessed after a bride called off her marriage when a woman claiming to be the groom’s lover reached their wedding venue in Mohali. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

High drama was witnessed after a bride called off her marriage when a woman claiming to be the groom’s lover reached their wedding venue in Mohali.

The woman, who is a native of Patiala and mother of two, accused the groom of cheating and claimed that he had promised to marry her. She also said that they had been living together for the past eight years.

She informed the police, who took the groom, a resident of Sirhind, to Mataur police station.

“I have already filed for divorce with my husband and had been living with him (the groom) since long. He shared a cordial relation with my children. However, he didn’t tell me about his wedding plans,” said the woman.

The groom, meanwhile, said the woman kept her marital status hidden from him.

“She didn’t tell me that she hasn’t divorced her husband yet. She lied to me and thus I decided to get married to someone else,” he told the police.

The bride’s family, after cancelling the wedding, asked the groom to bear the expenses of the arrangements.

“We are still investigating the case. We will take appropriate action against the guilty after a thorough probe,” said Naveen Pal, Mataur station house officer.

