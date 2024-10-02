Mohali court dismisses 8 bail pleas by realtor Jarnail Bajwa

A local court on Tuesday dismissed eight bail applications by Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa in cheating cases registered against him at the NRI police station here. On Tuesday, the court of judicial magistrate of first class Ajit Atri rejected all bail applications filed by realtor Jarnail Bajwa’s counsel. (HT)

Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, is facing allegations of cheating and fraud at different places and has at least 50 criminal cases pending against him from investors.

Bajwa was arrested on August 29 after the Punjab and Haryana high court summoned the Punjab director general of police two days before, seeking details of cases registered against the developer and about the status of the investigation done by the Punjab cops.

Moreover, the high court last week ordered freezing of bank accounts of Bajwa and two firms linked to him.

The high court bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil, while passing this order, had termed Bajwa’s conduct as that of a “hardcore criminal” and further directed that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against him.

As many as 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited and Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited were ordered to be attached by the Mohali chief judicial magistrate.

The court made it clear that if he tried to withdraw the amount from these bank accounts, he will be further liable for Contempt of Court Act proceedings.

The order was passed as it came to light that in the affidavit submitted before the high court, he had mentioned that he had only ₹10 lakh cash in hand and had not mentioned the amount in his personal accounts and bank accounts of two firms linked to him.

When his counsel was asked why details have not been submitted, it was apprised that there was hardly any amount left. This statement was countered by the petitioner’s lawyer, who had produced a demand draft of ₹50 lakh stating that it was offered to his client to settle the dispute with him.

The court had further directed the Mohali SSP to interrogate and investigate Bajwa about the list of moveable and immovable assets given to court and submit a report.