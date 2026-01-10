Mohali court hands 10-year jail to man in drug trafficking case

A special court in Mohali has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug trafficking case. A special court in Mohali has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

The court also imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on the convict, identified as Karan Gupta alias Mithu, a resident of Sante Majra Colony, Kharar.

He was found guilty under Sections 22 (possession, sale, purchase of drugs) and 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The case dates back to August 13, 2022, when the Special Task Force (STF), Mohali, received a tip-off about Gupta being involved in the illegal sale of drug injections.

A checkpoint was set up near Industrial Area, Phase-7, where the accused was caught with 22 drug injections and ₹500 cash. The police later conducted a dope test on the accused, which returned positive for Tramadol. Following this, the investigating agency added Section 27 of the NDPS Act, relating to consumption of narcotic substances.

During the trial, the defence argued that there were discrepancies in the batch numbers and the name of the manufacturing company mentioned on the recovered injections. The court, however, examined the samples by invoking Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure Code and found that the company name appeared separately as manufacturer and marketer which did not amount to any illegal alteration.

The court relied on the prosecution’s evidence, including recovery memos, forensic reports and witness testimonies, and held the accused guilty of possessing and consuming prohibited substances.