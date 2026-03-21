Mohali deputy mayor demands more staff amid MC limits expansion

Following the recent expansion of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) limits, deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi on Friday flagged shortage of staff and demanded creation of new posts in the upcoming municipal budget. According to the Mohali deputy mayor, nearly 15 new villages, including Aero City, have already been brought under the jurisdiction of the civic body. (HT Fil;e)

In a letter addressed to the MC commissioner, Bedi has sought immediate sanction of additional vacancies along with a dedicated budgetary provision to ensure smooth governance of the enlarged civic area.

Bedi said that nearly 15 new villages, including Aero City, have already been brought under the jurisdiction of the civic body. “Soon, MC will assume full administrative control of these areas, significantly increasing its operational responsibilities. To manage and develop this expanded area, it is very important for the MC to have staff according to the requirement,” Bedi added.

Bedi said that if the posts are not sanctioned in advance, it may become difficult to recruit the necessary staff. “Therefore, in the budget for the coming year, new vacancies should be increased and expenditure approval should be taken so that the newly added areas can be properly managed and people do not face any kind of inconvenience,” he said.

The Punjab government had last year brought fast-developing areas such as Aerocity, IT City, Sectors 81 and 82, along with several surrounding villages, under MC’s jurisdiction. Though MC is yet to take over the areas from GMADA, the areas lack adequate municipal-level infrastructure, significantly adding to MC’s civic responsibilities.