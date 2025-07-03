Mohali factory fire caused by cylinder blast in illegal kitchen: Police probe

The Monday morning fire at a factory in Phase 5, Industrial Area, that left three dead, including a nine-month-old baby, was triggered by a cylinder blast inside an unauthorised kitchen set up, police probe has revealed. While Mohali police confirmed that the unit lacked basic fire safety provisions, no FIR has been lodged so far. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

While police confirmed that the unit lacked basic fire safety provisions, no FIR has been lodged so far.

Investigating officer Jagat Pal said a 5-kg LPG cylinder, placed inside a makeshift cabin used as a kitchen, exploded around 9.15 am while a domestic helper Babita was preparing tea, with her infant daughter laying nearby.

The resulting fire intensified quickly due to presence of engine oil and electrical equipment inside the unit. While five workers escaped, Varinder, the tenant who had rented the unit, ran back toward the flames in an attempt to save the child. However, the child could not be rescued and was charred to death in the blaze.

Varinder and Babita, who also suffered severe burns, were shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where they also succumbed to injuries during treatment.

ASI Jagat Pal said, “This was a case of negligence. The kitchen, which was like a cabin, was illegally constructed by the tenant. However, since he died trying to save the child, no FIR has been filed against anyone.”

Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Jaswinder Singh confirmed the unit had no fire safety NOC. From ground observations, temporary and unsafe electric wiring was also found inside the unit. Officials have since removed these hazardous connections.